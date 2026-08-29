ACC competition kicks off in a few hours for NC State and Virginia. The Wolfpack have won the last four meetings against the Cavaliers.



State will need to keep tabs on the following Cavaliers if they expect to see a fifth victory today.

Beau Pribula, QB

Former Missouri transfer Beau Pribula fills the void left open by Chandler Morris, who led the Cavaliers to an 11-3 record and an ACC Championship appearance a season ago.



Pribula is a dual-threat quarterback with big-game experience. Last season he completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He also rushed for 297 yards and 6 touchdowns.



Virginia’s offense starts and stops with Pribula. It’ll be critical for the Wolfpack to key on him early and apply the pressure.

Jekail Middlebrook, RB

Virginia’s backfield added some depth this offseason with the addition of JeKail Middlebrook, who transferred into the program from Middle Tennessee State.



Middlebrook is an all-purpose back who racked up 1,164 yards from scrimmage with 7 touchdowns last season. His arrival as a pass-catching running back adds another layer to Virginia’s offense.

Middle Tennessee running back Jekail Middlebrook (9) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against FIU during the college football game at MTSU, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kam Robinson, LB

We’re still awaiting word if Kam Robinson will see any action today. This Preseason All-ACC selection has been the most important player on Virginia’s defense for the last few seasons.



Robinson had 64 tackles, 2 sacks, and returned 2 interceptions for touchdowns before going down with an ACL injury last season against Duke.



In Dave Doeren’s press conference this week, he called Robinson an “exceptional player.” “I think a lot of [Robinson], I think he's a really good football player for them on defense, Doeren said.

TyLyric Coleman, WR

Fourth-year player TyLyric Coleman is a player ready for a breakout season. Through 14 games, he’s caught 6 passes for 62 yards, but he will factor into a bigger role for the Cavaliers this season.



Pribula has seen Coleman’s potential during the team’s scrimmages. “I think he’s one of the most talented receivers we have, and he’s just working on being consistent,” Pribula said.

Fisher Camac, DE

Fisher Camac brings a ton of experience to Virginia’s defensive line. He was effective at getting in the backfield last season.



Camac tallied 45 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.