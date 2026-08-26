NC State Has To Earn It Against Virginia

State has seen success against Virginia, but to do it again this season, they’ll have to earn it against a well-coached, talented Virginia squad that’s coming off its best season in program history.



It was also a season that led Virginia straight to the ACC Championship game and also earned Tony Elliot an ACC Coach of the Year award.

Nothing But Respect

Dave Doeren respects what Tony Elliot built last season and is taking the Cavaliers seriously.



“Tony Elliot did a great job,” Doeren said. “A team that, you know, won three overtime games, played a lot of close football games, has a lot of experience and momentum not just with their players, but their staff. A lot of those guys are back with them. So there’s a lot of continuity amongst his coaching staff.”

A Winner’s Mentality

It’s nice that Doeren is respectful of Tony Elliot, but it’s reassuring to hear that his staff expects to win every game. “We think we’re going to win every game, every year,” Doeren said. “That’s just how we are as coaches. We don’t get into a game thinking we’re going to lose this one.”



He also realizes that what you think in preseason doesn’t always translate into actual results. “We’ve got to earn it,” he said.

Beau Pribula’s Arrival in Charlottesville

Doeren admitted that game one will be both teams adjusting to the new pieces that joined the team. State made several key additions to the team via the portal, as did Virginia.

One of those players for Virginia is Beau Pribula (QB), who transferred into the program from Missouri. That’s “a guy that's been at Penn State, been at Missouri, been a starter, played in a lot of big games in the SEC,” Doeren said. “And I know a guy that will probably have a big chip on his shoulder.”

Pribula’s got experience playing on the big stage. Last season while at Mizzou, Pribula completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,941 yards and 11 TDs.



Virginia lost some playmakers on offense, including Chandler Morris (QB), but having a signal-caller as experienced as Pribula is an area the Wolfpack must gameplan around.

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) is tackled by Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers 23-17 in 2OT. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Game-Time Decision

The Cavaliers' defense lost some pieces but still has plenty of playmakers to make things really interesting on Saturday.



“I thought they were a defense that got a ton better as the season went on,” Doeren said. “Statistically, one of the best defenses in our conference the last eight games of the year in denying points. Really sound.”

A big piece of Virginia’s defense is preseason All-ACC linebacker Kam Robinson, whose status on Saturday is still unknown. “Kam Robinson is an exceptional player,” Doeren said. “I think a lot of him, I think he's a really good football player for them on defense.”



Last season, Robinson tallied 64 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions before suffering an ACL injury against Duke on Nov 15. Robinson will be a game-time decision on Saturday.

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) sacks California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) (obscured) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Stakes Are Real

For a Week 0 game, it feels like the stakes couldn’t get any higher. This is a big game for both programs.



NC State football looks to turn a page in its history and go on a legendary run like Virginia had last season, but to be the best, you have to beat the best, and that must begin this weekend for the Wolfpack.