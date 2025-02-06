All Wolfpack

Flipped Recruit Officially Joins NC State Football Family

NC State football welcomed Florida prep Adrian Farrow to its 2025 class.

Norland High School (Fla.) defensive end Adrian Farrow committed to the NC State football program on Monday. And on Wednesday, the first day of the late signing period in the 2025 cycle, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound three-star out of Miami Gardens, Fla., put his Wolfpack pledge in ink by signing his financial agreement.

The official NC State football account announced his signing via the following post on Wednesday morning:

According to the above "Coach's Notes" on Adrian Farrow, the former Florida Atlantic commit boasts "excellent size and length" plus "great physicality and hand use at the point of attack" and an "elite motor."

Farrow, who landed an offer from Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff back in May, stacks up at No. 1,169 overall, No. 113 among defensive linemen, and No. 147 in his state, per the 2025 On3 Industry Rankings.

As a senior last season, Farrow tallied 83 tackles, 18 for a loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

He's part of a 22-deep NC State football recruiting collection that ranks No. 36 in the country, according to On3, and No. 7 in the ACC.

