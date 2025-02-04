NC State Football Secures Highest-Ranked Pledge in 2026 Haul
NC State football recruiters were in the midst of nearly a four-month drought in the 2026 arena after picking up their first pledge in August and second in October. But those future Wolfpack players, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz and Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, now have company in the form of safety Koby Sarkodie.
A Milford Mill Academy (Md.) standout who stacks up roughly 250 spots above Sakowitz and Smith at No. 571 overall in the 2026 On3 Industry Rankings, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Sarkodie committed to NC State over offers from Syracuse, Virginia, Indiana, Maryland, Wisconsin, Penn State, Minnesota, UConn, Liberty, Charlotte, and others.
He revealed his Wolfpack pledge via the following post on Monday night, less than two weeks after receiving an offer out of Raleigh:
As a senior last season for a Milford Mill squad that finished 10-2 overall, Koby Sarkodie racked up 35 tackles, eight for a loss, five pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.
The 2026 NC State football recruiting collection now ranks No. 38 in the country, per On3, and No. 8 in the ACC. On the 2025 trail, Dave Doeren and his crew check in at No. 32 nationally and No. 6 in the conference with their 24-deep class.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football and basketball recruiting news.