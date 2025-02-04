Top-Shelf Tight End Places NC State Football in Final Six
One month after reporting an offer from the NC State football staff, Port Huron Northern High School (Mich.) tight end Lincoln Watkins has Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack in the top six that he announced on Tuesday evening.
The other surviving suitors in the Lincoln Watkins sweepstakes are Duke, Nebraska, Indiana, Miami, and Penn State.
Two weeks ago, NC State football tight ends coach Gavin Locklear completed an in-home visit with the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder.
In the past two weeks, Watkins has checked out Duke and Nebraska in person. Although he hasn't advertised an official tour of the Wolfpack facilities, he's noted plans to take such a trip to Raleigh.
Watkins, a top-tier three-star, currently ranks No. 394 overall, No. 21 among tight ends, and No. 6 in Michigan, per the 2026 On3 Industry Rankings. As a junior last season, he racked up 668 yards on 39 receptions, 245 yards on 39 rushes, and 17 touchdowns, not to mention 42 tackles on the other side of the ball.
NC State is looking to add to a 2026 recruiting haul that received its third early addition this week via the commitment from Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie. He joined two longtime Wolfpack pledges: Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz and Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.