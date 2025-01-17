Former NC State Football Center Finds Better Opportunity in Home State
After playing in only one game for the NC State football program, freshman center Robby Martin officially entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3. And this week, the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder announced his decision to return to his home state by committing to the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Martin ranks No. 834 overall and No. 73 among interior offensive linemen in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.
Last January, the former Huntington High School (W.Va.) top-tier three-star arrived in Raleigh as an early enrollee after pledging allegiance to Dave Doeren and his staff roughly six months earlier. He stacked up at No. 547 overall and No. 1 in West Virginia on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.
Since Robby Martin saw action in only contest for the 2024 NC State football squad, a late appearance in the Wolfpack's 59-28 home victory over the Stanford Cardinal in early November, he received a redshirt and now still has four years of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers.
All but a handful of the 17 NC State players who entered the transfer portal this cycle have already revealed their next destinations.
Meanwhile, Doeren and his staff have landed 10 additions from the portal, boasting a transfer class that ranks No. 53 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 11 in the ACC.
