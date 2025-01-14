All Wolfpack

Ex-NC State Football Safety Bishop Fitzgerald Reveals Next Destination

The two-year NC State football starter is moving a few thousand miles west for his final college campaign.

Matt Giles

NC State football safety Bishop Fitzgerald
NC State football safety Bishop Fitzgerald / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
On Tuesday evening, less than two weeks after formally entering the transfer portal, NC State football senior safety Bishop Fitzgerald announced his decision to suit up for the Southern Cal Trojans next season.

Fitzgerald is a three-star transfer talent, per On3, and has one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot, 202-pound staunch defender checks in at No. 329 overall and No. 27 among safeties in the portal.

As an unrated prep at Gar-Field High School (Va.) in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Fitzgerald decided to head to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. He developed there for two seasons, ultimately becoming the No. 1 overall JUCO safety and a coveted prospect before arriving in Raleigh for his first Wolfpack campaign in 2023.

He made an immediate impact under Dave Doeren & Co., finishing the year with three starts under his belt. Across Fitzgerald's 13 outings for the 2023 NC State football squad, he totaled 42 tackles, two interceptions, and three pass breakups.

This season, Bishop Fitzgerald started all 13 NC State football games, tallying 55 tackles, seven for a loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions, two quarterback hurries, and eight pass breakups en route to earning the All-ACC Honorable Mention distinction.

NC State has lost 17 players to this year's portal while racking up 10 transfer pieces to date.

