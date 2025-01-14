Outbound NC State Football Standout Commits to SEC School
NC State football sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse entered the transfer portal almost two weeks ago, just hours before the deadline. Now, as one of the top players at his position in the portal, the 6-foot, 196-pound lockdown speedster is gearing up to join the South Carolina Gamecocks with two years of eligibility remaining, On3's Hayes Fawcett first reported on Monday night.
Cisse was the 2024 Wolfpack's highest-rated cornerback, tallying 28 tackles, including two for a loss, in addition to five pass breakups across his nine games as a full-time starter for an NC State football squad that finished 6-7 overall and 3-5 in ACC play.
As a true freshman in a reserve role, Cisse saw action in all 13 outings, highlighted by his win-sealing interception against the visiting Miami Hurricanes in Carter-Finley Stadium.
His younger brother, Lakewood High School (S.C.) defensive back Cedric Cisse, an unrated prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, decommitted from the Wolfpack last Tuesday night, less than a week after Brandon Cisse revealed his decision to transfer out of Raleigh.
Brandon Cisse arrived at NC State as an early enrollee in January 2023 and a three-star talent out of Lakewood. He ranked No. 505 overall and No. 51 at his position on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.
He's one of 17 Wolfpack players who have entered this year's portal.
