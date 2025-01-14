All Wolfpack

Outbound NC State Football Standout Commits to SEC School

Following two years in the NC State football program, Brandon Cisse is now set to play for the Gamecocks next season.

Matt Giles

NC State football cornerback Brandon Cisse
NC State football cornerback Brandon Cisse / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
In this story:

NC State football sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse entered the transfer portal almost two weeks ago, just hours before the deadline. Now, as one of the top players at his position in the portal, the 6-foot, 196-pound lockdown speedster is gearing up to join the South Carolina Gamecocks with two years of eligibility remaining, On3's Hayes Fawcett first reported on Monday night.

ALSO READ: NC State Recruiting Class Increases to Two Dozen Prizes

Cisse was the 2024 Wolfpack's highest-rated cornerback, tallying 28 tackles, including two for a loss, in addition to five pass breakups across his nine games as a full-time starter for an NC State football squad that finished 6-7 overall and 3-5 in ACC play.

As a true freshman in a reserve role, Cisse saw action in all 13 outings, highlighted by his win-sealing interception against the visiting Miami Hurricanes in Carter-Finley Stadium.

His younger brother, Lakewood High School (S.C.) defensive back Cedric Cisse, an unrated prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, decommitted from the Wolfpack last Tuesday night, less than a week after Brandon Cisse revealed his decision to transfer out of Raleigh.

Brandon Cisse arrived at NC State as an early enrollee in January 2023 and a three-star talent out of Lakewood. He ranked No. 505 overall and No. 51 at his position on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

He's one of 17 Wolfpack players who have entered this year's portal.

ALSO READ: Wolfpack Staff Lands Two-Time All-Conference Selection

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football transfer portal news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football