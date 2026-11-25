Cotchery will bring his vast playing experience and previous coaching background to the role.



“Words cannot adequately express the joy my family and I feel because of this tremendous opportunity,” Cotchery said in a statement. “NC State poured into me in ways that have helped shaped my life for the better. I am grateful for this opportunity to work under the leadership and vision of Coach Rivers, and I look forward to investing in our young men and relentlessly pursuing victory! Go Pack!”

Rivers and Cotchery Share A Connection

Cotchery and Rivers developed a connection that dates back to their playing days for the Wolfpack during the 2000-2003 seasons.



“I couldn’t be more excited to have Jerricho back home with the Pack,” Rivers said in a statement. “We came to NC State together as teammates, built a friendship that’s lasted more than 25 years, and shared some incredible memories wearing the red and white.”

Philip Rivers is introduced as the N.C. State football coach on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, inside the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility in Raleigh. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cotchery was one of Rivers’ favorite targets, as the receiver led the ACC in receiving yards during his junior and senior seasons.



He broke numerous school and ACC records during his time as a player, including 200 career receptions and fifteen games with 100+ receiving yards, which were records previously held by the great Torry Holt.

What made Cotchery great was how reliable a playmaker he was and how he never shied away from contact. His 127-yard performance against (11) Notre Dame in the 2003 Gator Bowl is a moment that is forever ingrained in my memory.



I had the picture of Cotchery’s diving score, outstretched towards the end zone pile-on, plastered on my childhood door for years.

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He is a Wolfpack legend in every sense of the word. Cotchery then went on to have a 12-year NFL career, getting drafted in the 4th round by the NY Jets.



Cotchery also played with the Steelers and the Panthers before retiring after the 2015 season. He ended his career with 6,623 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns.

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts

To outsiders, this hire may seem like Rivers is trying to do his former teammate and friend a solid by adding him to the staff, but Cotchery has coached at the collegiate and professional levels.



Cotchery served as an assistant head coach and passing game coordinator at North Greenville University. He was also a previous head coach at Limestone University for the 2024 season, leading that program to an 8-3 record.

If that’s not enough, Cotchery was an assistant wide receivers coach for three seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. So Cotchery’s jump to the P4 level is not a big stretch in my mind based on his prior experience. This hire feels like a natural progression in Cotchery’s coaching career.



This is a good hire in my opinion for all of the things I listed above, but more importantly, Cotchery is a player who was highly successful in college, and as a former two-time first-team All-ACC selection, I believe he’ll have an eye for developing the next great NC State wide receivers.

After all, this program hasn’t had a first-team All-ACC WR since 2018 (Kelvin Harmon, Jakobi Meyers).



Rivers and Cotchery brought the best out of each other as players, and if they can do it again as coaches, they may help NC State reach new heights.

“I know firsthand the kind of teammate, competitor, and man he is,” Rivers said. “He’s a true professional who played this game at the highest level, and more importantly, he’s a great person who genuinely cares about developing young men. He understands what it means to wear the Wolfpack jersey, and I know he’ll bring that same passion, toughness, and commitment to excellence to our wide receivers room.”