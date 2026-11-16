NC State's New Head Coach Philip Rivers Arrives in Raleigh

Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on a chartered jet earlier on Sunday.

A Celebrated Homecoming

The Rivers were greeted by NC State’s athletic director, Boo Corrigan, and his wife.



“I am humbled and honored to be the next head football coach at NC State University,” Rivers said in a press release. “In many ways, I feel like I’m coming home. This is where it all began for me as an 18-year-old kid from Alabama, and now to return to this great place as head coach is beyond words.”



NC State Football has shared photos from Rivers’ celebrated arrival on its social media pages.

Welcome home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/5EquTKvW89 — NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 15, 2026

The university formally announced the hiring approximately 20 days after the firing of Dave Doeren. Doeren slowly became the winningest coach in school history during his 14 seasons on the job.



Rivers was brought in to usher in a new era of Wolfpack football.

Rivers is One-of-One

Rivers was identified as a top candidate early in the process, despite Russell Wilson trying to make a last-ditch effort to interview for the job.



Rivers’ deal came together quickly once his season with St. Michael Catholic’s football team ended with a 42-35 playoff loss to the Glenwood School in the first round of the Alabama state playoffs on Nov. 6th.

Rivers dove into high school coaching after his long NFL career ended, which spanned 18 seasons.



His son, Gunner, is a top quarterback prospect and started the game for St. Michael. He will be following his father to Raleigh as a freshman on the NC State roster.

Much focus has been paid to Rivers’ coaching experience, or lack thereof, at the college level; however, NC State believes he is equipped to do the job.



“Philip Rivers is one of one and the right person to lead NC State Football into its next era,” Corrigan said in a press release.

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“His accomplishments as a player at the collegiate and professional levels speak for themselves. But throughout this search process, what stood out to me most was his exceptional leadership ability, his character, the way he connects with people, and his vision for this program.”

Record Breaker

Rivers helped steer the Wolfpack to an 11-3 record and earned the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year awards in 2003. Rivers is one of the most decorated players in NC State history.



He broke almost every school and ACC record during his career, coaching under the late great Chuck Amato.

Rivers’ number 17 jersey was retired in 2003, and his name was added to Carter-Finley Stadium’s ring of honor in 2013.



“He is someone who is deeply respected and beloved by Wolfpack Nation, and I couldn’t be more proud that he will be the one leading our football program,” Corrigan said.



I'd have to imagine the fan response has been exactly what the university hoped for.

The next NC State football game at Carter-Finley Stadium will be coached by Philip Rivers. — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) November 14, 2026

I still cannot believe that this is happening!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/MkvcBafFr6 — statefansnation (@statefansnation) November 15, 2026

Philip Rivers back in raleigh. Full circle — TJ Warren (@TJWarren) November 15, 2026

Can’t begin to express my excitement… https://t.co/eyJ0IF5lL5 — Joe Kimray (@JoeKimray) November 15, 2026

Rivers will be formally introduced as the program’s new head coach on Monday at 1:30 pm. The event will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.

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