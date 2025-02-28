Four-Star Georgia Recruit Schedules NC State Football Official Visit
Jonesboro High School (Ga.) safety Cortez Redding will be in Raleigh for an official visit with Dave Doeren and the NC State football recruiting team beginning June 6, according to multiple reports this week.
The 6-foot, 175-pound four-star junior, already approaching 50 offers in his early recruitment, has also scheduled official visits to Ole Miss and Miami. He's held an offer from the Wolfpack since last April.
Redding, who checked out the NC State facilities on an unofficial visit earlier this month, currently stacks up at No. 215 overall, No. 19 at his position, and No. 28 among Georgia prospects on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
As things stand, Dave Doeren and his crew boast a four-deep collection of early three-star verbal commits on the 2026 recruiting trail: Milford Mill Academy (Md.) safety Koby Sarkodie, Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) linebacker Jordan Moreta, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, and Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith.
Their class checks in at No. 48 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 11 among ACC programs.
