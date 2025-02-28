NC State Football Recruiting: Heralded TE Names Top Eight
South Elgin High School (Ill.) junior tight end Gavin Mueller, an NC State football offer holder since late January, is now down to a top eight in his recruitment. And after hosting the coveted prep on a visit earlier this month, the Wolfpack probably isn't surprised to have survived his cut.
Mueller revealed his finalists via the following post on Thursday night. The other seven remaining contenders are Arkansas, Colorado, Ole Miss, Purdue, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pound three-star, boasting a 6-foot-11 wingspan and 4.5 in the 40, currently stacks up at No. 707 overall, No. 36 among tight ends, and No. 15 in Illinois on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He's racked up almost two dozen offers.
Meanwhile, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts enjoy four early pledges, all three-star prospects, in the 2026 recruiting arena. Their haul ranks No. 48 in the country, according to 247Sports, and No. 11 in the ACC.
