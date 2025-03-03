All Wolfpack

Four-Star NC State Football Recruit Decides to Reclassify

NC State football is about to host gigantic offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth.

Last week, Biloxi High School (Miss.) offensive tackle and prime NC State football recruiting target Hayden Ainsworth announced his move up a grade to the 2026 class. And the 6-foot-5, 305-pound four-star already appears inside the top 200 among his new peers nationally.

According to Rivals, Ainsworth ranks No. 198 overall in the cycle, No. 17 at his position, and No. 6 among juniors in Mississippi.

He's already checked out Ole Miss (twice), Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, and Mississippi State. Now, boasting almost two dozen offers, Hayden Ainsworth is gearing up to visit NC State on Tuesday before touring Duke on Wednesday and Georgia Tech on Thursday.

This summer, he plans to take three to five official visits before announcing a winner in his recruitment.

Meanwhile, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have compiled a four-deep haul thus far on the 2026 recruiting trail. The collection includes one promising offensive tackle in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star Brady Sakowitz.

