Priority NC State Football Target Teases List Drop
Rolesville High School (N.C.) edge Zavion Griffin-Haynes received an NC State football offer last April. A few months later, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound four-star pledged allegiance to UNC. However, he decommitted from the Tar Heels following Mack Brown's firing in November.
Now, just a few weeks removed from his unofficial visit with the Wolfpack, the coveted prospect is preparing to trim his list of over 40 suitors.
On Wednesday, Griffin-Haynes noted on social media that he's "locking down on recruitment" and "ready to get up to some schools this spring." And on Friday afternoon, he teased a "Top 12 soon":
Griffin-Haynes, holding offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, currently stacks up at No. 216 overall, No. 19 at his position, and No. 13 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff boast four early pledges on the 2026 recruiting trail. Their class, consisting entirely of three-star talents, ranks No. 49 in the country, according to 247Sports.
