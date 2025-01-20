Four-Star Recruit Eliminates NC State Football From Contention
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff are still looking for their first four-star prize in the 2026 recruiting arena. And it appears that won't come in the form of Thomas County Central High School (Ga.) edge rusher Cam Brooks, a Wolfpack offer holder since early April.
ALSO READ: NC State Enters Mix for Four-Star Linebacker Cam Thomas
On Monday afternoon, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that Brooks, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound four-star checking in at No. 82 overall and No. 10 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, is now down to a top nine of Georgia, Tennessee, Cal, Miami, Michigan, Florida State, Ohio State, Clemson, and Auburn. He's racked up over 30 offers in his recruitment.
So, the 2026 NC State football recruiting class is still stuck on two pledges. They are Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, comprising the nation's No. 44-ranked collection, according to 247Sports, No. 10 among ACC schools.
As for the Wolfpack's 23-deep 2025 recruiting haul, it currently stacks up at No. 38 in the country and No. 8 in the ACC.
ALSO READ: Longtime NC State Player Transferring to Big Ten Program
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.