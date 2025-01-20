NC State Football Staff Enters Mix for Four-Star Linebacker Cam Thomas
Lakota West High School (Ohio) linebacker Cam Thomas landed on the rapidly growing 2026 NC State football recruiting wishlist this weekend. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his crew join over two dozen other programs actively pursuing the heralded prospect.
The 6-foot-2, 217-pound four-star advertised his new Wolfpack offer via the following post, noting that he received it following a visit from NC State football offensive line coach Garett Tujague:
As a junior at Lakota West, Thomas recorded 74 tackles, 18 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.
Cam Thomas, now one of eight undecided linebackers holding an offer from the coaches in Raleigh, currently ranks No. 245 overall, No. 20 among linebackers, and No. 11 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
NC State football has secured two commitments on the 2026 recruiting trail. Both pledges are of the three-star variety in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz and Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith. The haul ranks No. 44 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 10 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.