Longtime NC State Football Player Now Transferring to Big Ten School

NC State football alum Devan Boykin will head to Indiana for his final season.

Matt Giles

NC State football safety Devan Boykin
NC State football safety Devan Boykin / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Back in early December, NC State football safety Devan Boykin appeared fully committed to the Wolfpack for his sixth year in college. But that changed earlier this month, as he and a few other of the program's top weapons in the secondary entered the transfer portal just before the deadline.

Now, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Boykin is gearing up to join the Indiana Hoosiers.

A knee injury sidelined Boykin for the entire 2024 season. Prior to that, though, he was a four-year force for the Wolfpack, amassing 117 tackles, five for a loss, four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery across 45 appearances in NC State football gear.

Devan Boykin arrived in Raleigh just over five years ago. The Ragsdale High School (N.C.) standout checked in as a three-star prep, ranking No. 833 overall and No. 26 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2020 Composite.

As a transfer prospect, Boykin is a three-star in the eyes of 247Sports, stacking up at No. 893 overall and No. 73 among safeties in this year's portal.

He is one of 17 NC State football players who decided to transfer following the Wolfpack's disappointing 6-7 season. All but a handful of those outbound talents have already decided on their next landing spots..

