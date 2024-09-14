Future NC State Football Defender Dizzies QB in Backfield
An NC State football pledge since the Fourth of July, Lakeside High School (Ga.) defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee is off to a powerful start to his senior prep campaign, turning his production up a notch from the 77 tackles, including 22 for a loss, plus 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries he delivered for the Vikings last year.
In Lakeside's 51-50 road win over Arabia Mountain High School on Friday night, Williams-Lee, who sits at No. 733 overall and No. 80 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, tallied seven tackles, one sack, and one QB hurry.
Check out the following clip of the 6-foot-2, 180-pound three-star's quarterback takedown. After showcasing his strength and lightning spin to zip into the backfield, Williams-Lee tracks down the signal caller before slinging him around and to the ground with impressive authority:
Through the Vikings' 2-2 start, Makhi Williams-Lee has recorded 35 tackles, nine for a loss, and five sacks.
He's one of 18 early pieces to the 2025 NC State football recruiting haul. Dave Doeren & Co.'s class ranks No. 52 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 12 among ACC programs.
Williams-Lee stands as the collection's highest-ranked defensive lineman, not to mention the highest-ranked defender of any type among the commits who play exclusively on that side of the ball.
