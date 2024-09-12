NC State Football Aims to Flip Promising Duke Pledge
Central Catholic High School (Pa.) standout linebacker Bradley Gompers announced his commitment to first-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his crew back on June 16. But almost three months later, it appears that a few other recruiting teams, including Dave Doeren's NC State football staff, suddenly view the three-star senior's verbal pledge as possibly being less than 100 percent.
ALSO READ: NC State Head Coach Gives 'Bottom Line' to Blowout Defeat
Gompers, a 6-foot-5, 225-pounder knocking on the door of four-star status at No. 785 overall and No. 80 among linebackers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, revealed an offer from Ole Miss via the following post on Wednesday morning, marking the first new offer he advertised since committing to the Blue Devils:
Not even a minute later, Gompers, who runs the 40 in 4.48 seconds and doubles as a formidable tight end for Central Catholic, revealed his offer from Doeren & Co. after speaking to NC State football director of recruiting Alex Faulk:
Later in the day, another senior prep reported an NC State offer, as Coastal Carolina pledge and Dutch Fork High School (S.C.) edge rusher Josh Smith, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound three-star who committed to the Chanticleers in April, has attracted a few new suitors in the past week.
Yes, it seems the recruiters in Raleigh are in flipping mode with eyes on bolstering what is currently an 18-deep 2025 haul ranking No. 52 in the country, per 247Sports.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.