NC State Football Recruiting Prize Announces Return to 'Raleighwood'

One future NC State football offensive lineman is heading to his second straight Wolfpack game, hoping to bring better luck this time.

When it comes to unwavering NC State football commits on the 2025 recruiting trail, Louisville Male High School (Ky.) center Isaac Sowells Jr. sure seems at the top of the list.

Last weekend, the 6-foot-2, 295-pound three-star, No. 518 overall and No. 5 among Kentucky talents on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, traveled to Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium to watch the Wolfpack take on Tennessee in the Duke's Mayo Classic, albeit resulting in a disappointing 51-10 loss for 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his squad.

Now, after heading to Wilmington, N.C., to support a fellow 2025 NC State offensive lineman in Hoggard High School three-star tackle Michael Gibbs, Sowells is gearing up to watch the Wolfpack again.

On Thursday evening, he revealed his planned return to "Raleighwood" for NC State's bout against Louisiana Tech in Carter-Finley Stadium at noon ET Saturday (ACC Network):

And on Friday night, Sowells, who pledged his allegiance to Doeren & Co. over South Carolina and Kentucky less than two months ago, advertised his 1-0 mark this weekend as a spectator. He was on hand to watch Gibbs and Hoggard improve to 2-1 with a 45-6 road victory over J.H. Rose High School in Greenville, N.C.:

Perhaps he'll witness the Wolfpack improve to 2-1 with a dominant effort of their own on Saturday.

Sowells and Gibbs are among the highlights of what is currently an 18-deep 2025 NC State football recruiting haul that ranks No. 52 overall in the country.

