Gifted QB Shares NC State Football Leader's Recruiting Pitch
With 2025 rosters all but set, recruiters around the country have largely turned their attention toward the 2026 trail. NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff are no exception, as the 13th-year Wolfpack leader is making a strong push for a top Wolfpack target among the nation's high school juniors.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Joins Loaded Race for Four-Star Running Back
Grayson High School (Ga.) three-star quarterback Travis Burgess, who recently landed an offer from the Wolfpack, shared the following video recruiting pitch from Doeren on social media this week:
In the video, the NC State head coach, who recorded it inside Carter-Finley Stadium, thanked Burgess for coming by campus and congratulated him on his offer from the Wolfpack. Doeren also expressed his desire to get the promising prospect back to campus for an official visit.
If the video is any indication, it seems Burgess is a prime target in the 2026 class for the NC State football recruiting team.
The Wolfpack boasts four 2026 pledges. The haul ranks No. 56 nationally, according to 247Sports, consisting of Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta, and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive lineman Brady Sakowitz.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.