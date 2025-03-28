NC State Football Targets Pair of Offensive Recruits
NC State football officially entered the fray for two offensive talents on Tuesday, extending offers to Grayson High School (Ga.) quarterback Travis Burgess and East Lincoln High School (N.C.) tight end Jaxon Dollar.
Both prospects shared the news with respective social media posts on Tuesday evening.
Travis Burgess, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback, checks in as a three-star. He ranks No. 507 nationally and No. 28 among quarterbacks in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports, now boasting over 20 offers, including the one from NC State, plus nearby rivals Duke and UNC.
Meanwhile, Jaxon Dollar, a 6-foot-5, 208-pound tight end in the class of 2027, is currently unranked according to 247Sports. In addition to new Wolfpack suitors, he holds offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, Michigan, and South Carolina.
As things stand, Dave Doeren and his crew enjoy a 2026 NC State football recruiting haul consisting of four three-star prizes, all at the prep level, in Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) safety Koby Sarkodie, and Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) linebacker Jordan Moreta.
The Wolfpack has yet to receive a commitment from anyone in the 2027 class.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.