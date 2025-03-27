NC State Football Joins Heated Race for Four-Star Running Back
Earlier this week, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff extended an offer to Haslett High School (Mich.) running back Kory Amachree.
A 6-foot, 195-pound prospect with top-shelf speed and instincts, Amachree revealed his offer from the recruiting team in Raleigh via the following social media post on Monday evening:
Amachree currently stacks up at No. 367 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He ranks No. 28 among running backs and No. 7 in Michigan.
The four-star talent already boasts roughly three dozen collegiate offers. His growing list of FBS suitors includes Indiana, Boston College, Duke, West Virginia, Louisville, Navy, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pitt, and Purdue.
For now, Dave Doeren & Co.'s 2026 NC State football recruiting haul consists of four three-star prizes, all at the prep level, in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) safety Koby Sarkodie, Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) linebacker Jordan Moreta, and Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.