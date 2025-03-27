All Wolfpack

NC State Football Joins Heated Race for Four-Star Running Back

The NC State football recruiters recently entered the fray for a coveted 2026 prep in Kory Amachree.

NC State football recruiting target Kory Amachree
NC State football recruiting target Kory Amachree / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Earlier this week, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff extended an offer to Haslett High School (Mich.) running back Kory Amachree.

A 6-foot, 195-pound prospect with top-shelf speed and instincts, Amachree revealed his offer from the recruiting team in Raleigh via the following social media post on Monday evening:

Amachree currently stacks up at No. 367 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He ranks No. 28 among running backs and No. 7 in Michigan.

The four-star talent already boasts roughly three dozen collegiate offers. His growing list of FBS suitors includes Indiana, Boston College, Duke, West Virginia, Louisville, Navy, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pitt, and Purdue. 

For now, Dave Doeren & Co.'s 2026 NC State football recruiting haul consists of four three-star prizes, all at the prep level, in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) safety Koby Sarkodie, Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) linebacker Jordan Moreta, and Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith.

Published
