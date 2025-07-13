Gigantic Recruit Pledges Allegiance to NC State Football Program
Roughly 13 months after receiving an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and the recruiting team, Clinton High School (S.C.) senior offensive tackle Tre Aiken announced his commitment to the Wolfpack on Saturday.
ALSO READ: Five-Star Forward Miikka Muurinen Pits NC State Against Two Nearby ACC Foes
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound three-star confirmed his decision, choosing NC State over his other four finalists in Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Florida, and South Carolina, via the following post on social media after revealing his Wolfpack pledge in front of friends and family at his school:
He also held Division I offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Duke, and about a dozen others.
Aiken, on track to graduate in December and move to Raleigh as an early enrollee in January, currently ranks No. 94 among offensive tackles on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, checking in at No. 1,196 overall and No. 19 in South Carolina.
After landing the commitments of Tre Aiken and Ridge View High School (S.C.) three-star cornerback Jordyn Best on Saturday, the NC State football recruiters now boast a 19-deep 2026 haul. The collection stacks up at No. 61 in the country, per On3, and No. 14 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football and basketball news.