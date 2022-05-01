Skip to main content
Gill drafted by Chicago

NC State punter Trenton Gill has been selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NC State punter Trenton Gill has been selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears have selected Trenton Gill with the No. 255 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. 

The native of Hillsborough, North Carolina played at Cedar Ridge High before attending NC State. Gill was First Team All-ACC in 2021. He holds the NC State school record for highest punting average. 

When he takes the field for the Bears, Gill will be the second former Wolfpack punter plying his trade in the NFL. A.J. Cole III is currently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. 

