State Lands Defensive Line Help With Penn State Grad Transfer

In need of help on the defensive line after the graduation of three seasons and the departure of two underclassmen to the transfer portal, NC State football coach Dave Doeren has reached into the graduate transfer market to fill the void.

Defensive end Daniel Joseph, a former four-star recruit who played his first three seasons at Penn State, announced Sunday on Twitter that he has decided to finish his college career with the Wolfpack.

A native of Canada who attended high school in Lake Forest, Ill., the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Joseph played in 32 games with the Nittany Lions, recording 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for losses, five sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

After playing in all 13 games as a junior, his playing time decreased considerably last season -- seeing action in only three games.

He is on schedule to receive his bachelor's degree in May and will be eligible to play immediately for the Wolfpack once he arrives this summer.

Daniel's arrival helps soften the blow from losing the trio of Larrell Murchison, James Smith-Williams and Deonte Holden to graduation and defensive ends Joseph Boletepeli and Jeffery Gunter to transfer.

Boletepeli is a 6-foot-4, 262-pound defensive end who saw action in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2019, recording 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a quarterback pressure.

Gunter is a transfer from Coastal Carolina who sat out last season under NCAA rules and never played a game for the Wolfpack. A 6-4, 260-pound Durham native, he started 12 games for Coastal Carolina as a sophomore in 2018 and was named the Wolfpack's scout team co-player of the year last season.