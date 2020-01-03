Torry Holt Nominated for Another Hall of Fame

Less than a month after being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, former NC State great Torry Holt is now a nominee for entry into the NFL’s Hall of Fame..

The former St. Louis Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver was one of 15 players named Thursday as Modern-Era finalists for consideration into the pro football shrine in Canton, Ohio. This is the first time Holt has been nominated for the honor.

A first-round draft choice (sixth overall) in 1999 after his stellar career with the Wolfpack, Holt played in 173 games over 11 NFL seasons.

He was named the Rams’ Rookie of the Year after catching 52 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns to help his team to the Super Bowl championship. He caught 11 passes for 109 yards ande a score in St. Louis’ 23-16 win against the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Holt compiled eight consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with a career-best 117 catches (for 1,696 yards and 12 TDs) in 2003.

Holt led the NFL in receptions in 2003 and in receiving yardage in both 2000 and ‘03 while leading the Rams in receptions for seven straight years from 2002-08. He led the team in receiving yardage a record nine times.

The Greensboro native finished his NFL career with 920 catches, 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns, earning seven Pro Bowl selections, two All-NFL selections and two first- or second-team All-Pro mentions.

He was selected as a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2000s. The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame when the Hall’s selection committee meets on “Selection Saturday” in Miami the day before Super Bowl LIV.

The other Modern-Era Player nominees are safety Steve Atwater, tackle Tony Boselli, Holt's Rams teammate and fellow wide receiver Isaac Bruce, safety LeRoy Butler, guard Alan Faneca, guard Steve Hutchinson, running back Edgerrin James, safety John Lynch, linebacker Sam Mills, safety Troy Polamalu, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, linebacker Zach Thomas, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive tackle Bryant Young.

The Modern-Era players will join 15 additional enshrinees to form the Class of 2020.

A special Blue-Ribbon Panel will meet in early January to elect 10 Seniors (players who last played more than 25 years ago), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two Coaches.

The Modern-Era Player Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 122 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 Semifinalists in late November.