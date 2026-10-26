How NC State's Upcoming Opponents Fared in Week 8

It’s been quite the weekend for NC State. The Wolfpack lost the contest with Stanford on Friday night, and their head coach was fired within hours of the game.



Let’s look at how NC State’s next three ACC opponents fared in Week 8, and we’ll size up the Wolfpack’s chances in those games.

California (3-5, 2-3 ACC)

The Golden Bears had #23 SMU up against the ropes in the first half of their game on Saturday. Cal took a 20-17 lead over the Mustangs into halftime.



But Cal couldn’t find the end zone in the second half. SMU shut the Golden Bears out and outscored Cal 42-0.

Nov 30, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the yellow Cal helmet and logo of California Golden Bears defensive back Nohl Williams (3) before the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the California Golden Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cal’s defense allowed SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings to pass for 223 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Mustangs running back Kendrick Raphael added 104 yards rushing with 2 scores.



NC State has played Cal only once before. The Wolfpack came away with the 24 to 23 victory over the Golden Bears on October 19, 2024.



CJ Bailey’s offense will have a tremendous opportunity this weekend going up against an SMU defense that gives up an average of 399.4 yards and 31.6 points per game.

Duke (5-2, 2-2 ACC)

The Blue Devils needed a trick play to help them squeak out the 19-16 victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday.



Duke running back Nate Sheppard connected with Brody Keefe (WR) for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 1:14 left to give the Blue Devils the lead.

Duke’s Head Coach, Manny Diaz, is 4-0 against the Wolfpack, including his previous HC role with Miami.



NC State has lost the last three games against Duke. The Wolfpack seek its first win at home against the Blue Devils since the 2020 season.



The Blue Devils host Boston College on October 31st.

Syracuse (3-4, 1-4 ACC)

Syracuse survives a thriller to hand Bill Belichick and his Tar Heels a 31 to 30 loss in overtime.



‘Cuse gutted out the victory, which helped to break up the 2-game slide that it was on. Head Coach Fran Brown is a good coach, but his Orange currently sit in last place within the conference standings.



NC State isn’t too far ahead of Syracuse, but I like the Wolfpack’s chances to get a win over the Orange this season.

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Ahmad Miller (22) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolfpack are 13-4 over Syracuse all time, but State has lost the last two meetings with the Orange. The last victory for NC State came back in 2021.



Syracuse hosts #23 SMU on October 31st.

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts

State’s running backs coach Todd Goebbel steps in as the interim head coach for the program. I believe it would be a big win for his team if they can go 2-1 in their upcoming slate of games.



Duke will be a tough challenge, as Manny Diaz always seems to have State’s number. But I do think Cal and Syracuse are winnable games for State, even with how bad things have gotten for the Wolfpack.

Key components depend on whether State can get some players back to (full) health and if the offense can continue carrying this team. If those things happen, the Wolfpack will find success in the next few weeks.