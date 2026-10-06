How NC State’s Upcoming Opponents Fared in Week 5

The Wolfpack may have proven some doubters wrong with their 31-28 victory over the Cardinals.



Now at 1-1, State has an even slate within the conference and will look to build from here.



Let’s look at how NC State’s next three ACC opponents fared in Week 5, and we’ll size up the Wolfpack’s chances in those games.

Wake Forest (4-1, 2-1 ACC)

The Deacs blew the doors off Stanford in their 57 to 3 victory over the Cardinal team. Wake’s quarterback, Gio Lopez, accounted for five total touchdowns, including three with his legs.



Wake Forest hasn’t missed a beat a week after its impressive road victory over a then-16th-ranked Louisville squad.

This victory over Stanford was Wake’s largest-margin ACC win.



The Deacs appear to be a legitimate contender within the ACC this season.



Last season, NC State beat Wake Forest 34-24 in Winston-Salem. State is 2-1 in the last three matchups but lost the last meeting at home.



NC State hosts Wake Forest in Raleigh on Oct. 10th.

Oct 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Dallas Afalava (52) celebrates his interception of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren (8) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stanford (2-3, 1-3 ACC)

The Cardinal couldn’t get anything positive going against the Demon Deacons on Saturday. The team suffered a brutal 57 to 3 loss to Wake Forest.



Stanford’s quarterback Davis Warren managed only 136 passing yards and 1 interception.

This follows a week when Warren threw for a career-high 396 yards in the team’s 34-27 come-from-behind victory over Georgia Tech.



Stanford now has a new school record for consecutive road losses at 13 games.

State has only played Stanford once, when the Cardinal joined the ACC in the 2024 season. The Wolfpack won that Nov. 2nd meeting 59 to 28.



NC State travels to Stanford on October 23rd.

California (2-3, 1-1 ACC)

The injury bug plagued Cal in its 39-31 loss to UNLV.



A couple of starters had to leave the game, including Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Segapolutele, who left in the first half and never returned.

UNLV jumped out to an early lead before Cal rallied late in the second half; however, its defense couldn’t stave off the Rebels in the end.



The Wolfpack have only played the Golden Bears once as new members of the ACC. NC State narrowly beat Cal 24 to 23 on October 19, 2024.



NC State hosts Cal on October 31st.

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts

The Wolfpack’s confidence-building win over Louisville has reset the narrative on this team.



Wake Forest is one of the biggest threats remaining on State’s schedule.



Emotions will be high for this monumental in-state rivalry. This will likely be NC State’s toughest test.



If NC State can pull off another victory, it will have a tremendous path forward in the ACC race.