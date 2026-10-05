NC State Is Back In The Driver's Seat With Recent Win

The stakes felt high for both teams heading into this week. Louisville was seeking a bounce-back win after losing to Wake a week ago.



NC State needed the victory to help establish its identity after a lackluster start to the season.

CJ Bailey's Career High

The Wolfpack seized the moment and came away with its first back-to-back win of the season, led by an impressive performance from CJ Bailey (QB).



“CJ played a hell of a football game,” NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren said after the game. “Really accurate downfield throws, and he took care of the football.”

Despite the poor conditions, Bailey threw for a career-high 373 yards and 2 touchdowns.



Bailey has been a steady presence for State this season. Against Louisville, Bailey sustained long drives, putting the Wolfpack in scoring position several times.

NC State dominated total time of possession at 37:20.



“I’m used to [Bailey] being consistent like that as a passer growing up,” State running back Davion Gause said.

Former Teammates Find Their Connection

Gause is a former high school teammate of CJ Bailey at Chaminade-Madonna (FL). He transferred to the program this season from UNC.



These two childhood friends linked up on multiple occasions on Saturday, including an exciting two-point reception to Gause in the third quarter.

“I thought Davion Gause deserves a lot of credit for the way he battled when Duke [Scott] went down,” Doren said. “Played really hard for us. Did some really good things.”



Scott was seen wearing a walking boot on NC State’s sidelines during the second quarter of this game.





Sep 11, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Davion Gause (7) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against Richmond Spiders at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gause entered the game and provided the Wolfpack with an all-purpose threat out of the backfield. He led all State ball carriers with 69 yards on 21 carries. Gause also caught 3 passes for 45 yards.

“It was great to see [Gause] play the game he played,” CJ Bailey said. “We see it in practice every day, but he doesn’t get as much opportunity. When Duke went down, he took a step forward and not a step back. He was one of those guys who took the stress off of me, and I appreciate him for that.”



Bailey was in a playful mood after the contest, clutching the game ball during his post-game press conference. He admitted that he had never taken a game ball before that moment.

“A lot of people don’t believe in us. And this ball is to show that we’re that team,” Bailey said. “We are a group of guys who, if we put our minds to it, we can do it. And that’s what we did, and it’s going to continue to build off of this every week.”