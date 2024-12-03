Huge NC State Football Recruiting Prize Earns Four-Star Rating
Antioch High School (Tenn.) offensive tackle Takhyian Whitset announced his NC State football verbal pledge in Oct. 12, not long after decommitting from Purdue. At the time, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound senior, who had picked up an offer from Dave Doeren & Co. one month prior and toured the program on an official visit in late September, ranked No. 647 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
That ranking marked a significant jump from his placement at No. 863 in late summer.
Now, Whitset is up to No. 461 (No. 222 in the eyes of 247Sports alone). And the latest rise equated to a fourth star appearing by his name in both his 247Sports and composite listings.
Takhyian Whitset is now one of two four-star 2025 Wolfpack commits. The other is Forest Hills High School (N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder, who revealed his decision in June and remains State's highest-ranked pickup in the cycle with his No. 285 composite position.
The 20-deep 2025 NC State football recruiting haul currently checks in at No. 39 overall in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 8 in the ACC.
Much can change, though, once the three-day early signing period kicks off on Wednesday. So, it'll be interesting to see how many recruits convert their commitments into signed Wolfpack scholarship agreements.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.