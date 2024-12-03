Outbound NC State Football Transfer KC Concepcion Eyes Five Programs
A handful of NC State football players has already revealed plans to enter the transfer portal next week. The highest-profile talent in that bunch is 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year wide receiver KC Concepcion, now sitting No. 2 overall on the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings.
And according to a report from On3 transfer portal expert Pete Nakos on Monday evening, Concepcion is now considering five schools as his next landing spot. They are Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Kansas State, and Penn State.
In light of Kansas State's inclusion on that list, it's worth pointing out that Chambers High School (N.C.) three-star wide receiver Arrion Concepcion, KC Concepcion's younger brother, committed to the Wildcats two weeks ago after backing out of his pledge to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his crew.
The transfer portal doesn't officially open until Monday. So, chances are KC Concepcion won't name a winner in his new recruitment this week.
But given the swiftness in advertising his intention to soon bolt from Raleigh, which came roughly 24 hours after the NC State football squad capped off its 6-6 regular season (3-5 ACC) via a 35-30 road win over the archrival UNC Tar Heels in Kenan Stadium, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Concepcion wastes little time deciding on where he'll arrive with two years of eligibility in tow.
