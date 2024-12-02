Another NC State Football Defender Looking to Head Elsewhere
On Monday afternoon, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle DJ Jackson became the 2024 NC State football roster's first lineman, third defender, and fourth overall talent to reveal plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens next week.
RELATED: Two NC State Players Announce Plan to Enter Portal
Sophomore wide receiver and reigning ACC Rookie of the Year KC Concepcion, redshirt junior linebacker Jayland Parker, and junior linebacker Wyatt Wright were the first three Wolfpack players to announce their decisions. Concepcion did so on Sunday, just over 24 hours after NC State achieved bowl eligibility via a 35-30 road win over UNC, and the others began advertising their portal entries on Monday morning.
Jackson, who played eight games this season and recorded nine tackles after recovering from knee injuries that sidelined him across his first two years in Raleigh, penned a letter to the NC State football family on social media:
"I want to take a moment to thank NC State and my amazing teammates for the unforgettable experiences and memories we've shared. The friendships and support within the program have truly shaped me, both on and off the field. I am thankful for the coaching staff, the guidance, and the lifelong friendships I've made.
"After much reflection, I've decided to enter the transfer portal, with three years of eligibility remaining. Thank you all for being a significant part of my journey."
ALSO READ: NC State Staff Strikes Again on 2025 Recruiting Trail
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football portal news.