NC State Football Lands Visit From Budding Recruit
Eastside High School (N.J.) junior edge rusher Elijah Satchell will be in Raleigh to check out the NC State football program, June 13-15, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound three-star announced on Monday evening.
ALSO READ: Towering DE Logan Nagle Schedules Official NC State Tour
Satchell, still unranked on most recruiting sites, received an offer from Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff roughly a month ago. He revealed his scheduled trip to NC State via the following post on social media:
His offer sheet has grown to also include Kentucky, Pitt, West Virginia, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Toledo, and East Carolina. Satchell will be in Lexington, Ky., for an official visit with the Wildcats the weekend before heading to Raleigh in June.
Last season, Satchell recorded 57 tackles, 17 for a loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
Meanwhile, the NC State football recruiters boast four three-star pledges in the 2026 cycle: Milford Mill Academy (Md.) safety Koby Sarkodie, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith, and Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) linebacker Jordan Moreta.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Ready to Impress Virginia Recruit After Blue Devils
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.