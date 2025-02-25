All Wolfpack

NC State Football Lands Visit From Budding Recruit

The NC State football coaches are slated to host three-star New Jersey defender Elijah Satchell in June.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Eastside High School (N.J.) junior edge rusher Elijah Satchell will be in Raleigh to check out the NC State football program, June 13-15, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound three-star announced on Monday evening.

Satchell, still unranked on most recruiting sites, received an offer from Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff roughly a month ago. He revealed his scheduled trip to NC State via the following post on social media:

His offer sheet has grown to also include Kentucky, Pitt, West Virginia, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Toledo, and East Carolina. Satchell will be in Lexington, Ky., for an official visit with the Wildcats the weekend before heading to Raleigh in June.

Last season, Satchell recorded 57 tackles, 17 for a loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

Meanwhile, the NC State football recruiters boast four three-star pledges in the 2026 cycle: Milford Mill Academy (Md.) safety Koby Sarkodie, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith, and Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) linebacker Jordan Moreta.

Published
