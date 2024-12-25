All Wolfpack

Incoming NC State Football Defender Nabs JUCO All-American Distinction

The NC State football program may enjoy an instant impact from AJ Prim next year.

Second-year Pearl River Community College (Miss.) standout AJ Prim revealed his NC State football pledge in mid-November, less than a week after checking out the program in person. Just over a month later, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound defensive end landed the well-deserved National Junior College Athletic Association First Team All-America Defense tag this week.

Prim, who was unrated as a prep but is now a three-star transfer prospect, ranks No. 15 overall, up five spots since his commitment to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his crew, while checking in at No. 7 among defensive linemen in the 247Sports JUCO Rankings. And he remains the lone JUCO prize in the 19-deep 2025 NC State football recruiting collection.

The Mississippi native is set to enroll at NC State in early January.

As a breakout sophomore for the Pearl River Wildcats, Prim saw action in eight contests, combining for 49 tackles, including nine for a loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble, one interception, and one pass deflection. That's not to mention a touchdown on defense.

At the moment, Dave Doeren and his staff stack up at No. 42 overall and No. 9 among ACC teams in the 2025 recruiting arena, per 247Sports. AJ Prim is the highest-ranked talent among the three defensive linemen in the NC State football class.

