NC State Football Signee Takes Home Top South Carolina Honor
Will Wilson pledged allegiance to the NC State football program a year and a half ago. And the 6-foot-1, 220-pound signal-caller never wavered in his commitment, becoming one of the program's highest-ranked early signees on the 2025 recruiting trail.
Now, the Richland Northeast High School (S.C.) standout is set to officially enroll at NC State in January and will do so as the newly minted Mr. Football in South Carolina.
Wilson received that distinction, presented by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association to the state's premier senior on the gridiron, after leading Richland Northeast to an 8-4 campaign this season. He threw for 2,482 yards and rushed for 1,144 yards, combining for 42 touchdowns through the air and on the ground.
Of course, Will Wilson also landed on the All-State First Team released on Monday.
"The class starts — and started — with our quarterback commit, Will Wilson," 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren said earlier this month. "I'm so excited about Will and have known him a long time...He's a young guy that can throw, can run, can lead."
The dual-threat weapon checks in as a three-star prospect at No. 814 overall and No. 47 among quarterbacks on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Meanwhile, the 19-deep 2025 NC State football haul ranks No. 42 in the country and No. 9 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.