All Wolfpack

NC State Football Signee Takes Home Top South Carolina Honor

Incoming NC State football quarterback Will Wilson has added to his trophy case before moving to Raleigh.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will Wilson pledged allegiance to the NC State football program a year and a half ago. And the 6-foot-1, 220-pound signal-caller never wavered in his commitment, becoming one of the program's highest-ranked early signees on the 2025 recruiting trail.

ALSO READ: NC State Pursuing Transfer Linebacker With ACC Experience

Now, the Richland Northeast High School (S.C.) standout is set to officially enroll at NC State in January and will do so as the newly minted Mr. Football in South Carolina.

Wilson received that distinction, presented by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association to the state's premier senior on the gridiron, after leading Richland Northeast to an 8-4 campaign this season. He threw for 2,482 yards and rushed for 1,144 yards, combining for 42 touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

Of course, Will Wilson also landed on the All-State First Team released on Monday.

"The class starts — and started — with our quarterback commit, Will Wilson," 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren said earlier this month. "I'm so excited about Will and have known him a long time...He's a young guy that can throw, can run, can lead."

The dual-threat weapon checks in as a three-star prospect at No. 814 overall and No. 47 among quarterbacks on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

Meanwhile, the 19-deep 2025 NC State football haul ranks No. 42 in the country and No. 9 in the ACC.

ALSO READ: Three Former Wolfpack Players Now Heading to Same Program

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football