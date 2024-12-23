NC State Football Pursuing Linebacker With ACC Experience
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew have racked up four pledges from the transfer portal this cycle. But none of those prizes is a defensive talent.
ALSO READ: Three 2024 NC State Players Heading to Same Program
Now, it looks as though one top candidate to become the first defender in the Wolfpack transfer haul is former two-year Pitt Panthers linebacker Jordan Bass.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore revealed his NC State offer via the following post on social media.
Bass was a four-star prospect at Phoebus High School (Va.), ranking No. 199 overall, No. 18 among linebackers, and No. 4 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2023 Composite when he arrived at Pitt last year.
As a true freshman, he recorded 11 tackles, including two for a loss, across 10 appearances with the Panthers. This season, Bass played nine games, tallying 14 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, one sack, and one pass deflection.
NC State was the first school to enter the Jordan Bass sweepstakes after he entered the portal on Friday. However, a handful of other programs have followed suit in Virginia Tech, Norfolk State, Kansas, UNLV, and Southern Cal.
Dave Doeren & Co.'s four transfer additions to date are all of the three-star variety.
Meanwhile, 12 members of the 2024 NC State football roster plan to suit up elsewhere next year.
ALSO READ: Outbound Wolfpack Transfer Now Taking Talents to Flames
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.