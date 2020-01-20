Busy Junior Day for Doeren, Wolfpack
Brett Friedlander
It was a busy day for NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff Sunday, as they hosted a large group of prospective recruits from across the state and the region at their annual Junior Day event.
A number of those players -- including several sophomores from the Class of 2022 -- are reporting on their social media accounts that they received new offers to play for the Wolfpack
The list includes:
◼ Diego Pounds, a 6-6, 280-pound offensive lineman from Raleigh's Millbrook HS
.◼ Julian Gray, a 6-0, 180-pound three-star wide receiver from Hopewell HS in Huntersville
◼ Jaleel Davis, a 6-6, 300-pound three-star offensive lineman from Richmond HS in Rockingham
◼ Isaiah Crowell, a 6-0, 180-pound Class of 2022 defensive back from East Forsythe HS in Kernersville
◼ Omarion Hampton, a 6-0, 210-pound Class of 2022 running back from Cleveland HS in Clayton
◼ Shaleak Knotts, a 6-2, 175-pound Class of 2022 wide receiver from Monroe HS in Monroe
A number of other players that have previously received offers from State are also confirmed to have attended Junior Day. That list includes:
◼ Will Shipley, five-star RB, 5-11, 198, Matthews (Weddington HS)
◼ Jahvaree Ritzie, four-star DE, 6-3, 265, Kernersville (Glenn HS)
◼ Kamarro Edmonds, four-star DB, 5-10, 190, Havelock HS
◼ Yousef Mugharbil, four-star OT, 6-5, 313, Murphy HS
◼ Evan Pryor, four-star RB, 5-10, 190, Charlotte (Hough HS)
◼ Breon pass, three-star WR, 6-0, 160, Reidsville HS
◼ Bryson Nesbit, three-star TE, 6-6, 220, Charlotte (South Mecklenburg HS)
◼ Andrew Canelas, three-star OT, 6-8, 300, Raleigh (Leesville Road HS)
◼ Jakolbe Baldwin, three-star WR, 6-1, 180, Rockingham (Richmond HS)
◼ Dameon Wilson, three-star LB, 6-1, 210, Kings Mountain HS
◼ Jacob Gill, three-star WR, 6-0, 170, Raleigh (Cardinal Gibbons HS)
◼ Trevion Cooley, three-star RB, 5-10, 200, Knightdale HS
◼ Miles Campbell, three-star TE, 6-3, 225, Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding HS)
◼ Keehawn Silver, three-star DE, 6-5, 255, Rocky Mount HS
◼ Gunnar Greenwald, TE, 6-5, 220, Satellite Beach, Fla. (HS)
◼ Zyun Reeves, DE, 6-7, 245, Kernersville (East Forsythe HS)
And finally, here is a list of other players who confirmed their participation on Sunday through their social media accounts:
◼ A.J. Simpkins, QB, 6-3, 205, Charlotte (Charlotte Christian)
◼ Isaac Washington, DT, 6-3, 266 Pilot Mountain (East Surry HS)
◼ Jabril McNeil, LB, 6-4, 217, Raleigh (Sanderson HS)
◼ Brandon Johnson, CB, 5-10, 170, Newton (Newton-Conover HS)
◼ Jasiah Gathings, WR, 6-2, 172, Kernersville (Northern Guilford)
◼ Amaah Achina, DB, 6-1, 191, Greensboro (Northern Guilford)
◼ Kiylan Miller, DB/WR, 6-3, 170, Forest City (Chase HS)
◼ Isaiah Jones, WR, 6-1, 175, Durham (Riverside HS)
◼ Quincy Pugh, DE, 6-3, 235, Apex (Middle Creek HS)
◼ John Anderson, DB, 6-0, 175, Charlotte (Hough HS)
◼ Andreas Keaton, DB, 6-1, 180, Power Springs, Ga. (Hillgrove HS)
◼ Ja'Vion Griffin, WR/DB, 6-0, 175, Williamston (Riverside HS)
◼ Coleman Jeffcoat, WR, 6-3, 205, Charlotte (Mallard Creek HS)
◼ Travis Shaw, DT, 6-6, 320, Greensboro (Grimsley HS)
◼ Tyler Hoff, WR, 5-11, 165, Corneilus (Hough HS)
◼ Evan Garfield, WR, 6-3, 197, Conyers, Ga. (Salem HS)