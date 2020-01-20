WolfpackMaven
Busy Junior Day for Doeren, Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

It was a busy day for NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff Sunday, as they hosted a large group of prospective recruits from across the state and the region at their annual Junior Day event.

A number of those players -- including several sophomores from the Class of 2022 -- are reporting on their social media accounts that they received new offers to play for the Wolfpack

The list includes:

◼ Diego Pounds, a 6-6, 280-pound offensive lineman from Raleigh's Millbrook HS

.◼ Julian Gray, a 6-0, 180-pound three-star wide receiver from Hopewell HS in Huntersville

◼ Jaleel Davis, a 6-6, 300-pound three-star offensive lineman from Richmond HS in Rockingham

◼ Isaiah Crowell, a 6-0, 180-pound Class of 2022 defensive back from East Forsythe HS in Kernersville

◼ Omarion Hampton, a 6-0, 210-pound Class of 2022 running back from Cleveland HS in Clayton

◼ Shaleak Knotts, a 6-2, 175-pound Class of 2022 wide receiver from Monroe HS in Monroe

A number of other players that have previously received offers from State are also confirmed to have attended Junior Day. That list includes:

◼ Will Shipley, five-star RB, 5-11, 198, Matthews (Weddington HS)

◼ Jahvaree Ritzie, four-star DE, 6-3, 265, Kernersville (Glenn HS)

◼ Kamarro Edmonds, four-star DB, 5-10, 190, Havelock HS 

◼ Yousef Mugharbil, four-star OT, 6-5, 313, Murphy HS 

◼ Evan Pryor, four-star RB, 5-10, 190, Charlotte (Hough HS)

◼ Breon pass, three-star WR, 6-0, 160, Reidsville HS 

◼ Bryson Nesbit, three-star TE, 6-6, 220, Charlotte (South Mecklenburg HS)

◼ Andrew Canelas, three-star OT, 6-8, 300, Raleigh (Leesville Road HS)

◼ Jakolbe Baldwin, three-star WR, 6-1, 180, Rockingham (Richmond HS)

◼ Dameon Wilson, three-star LB, 6-1, 210, Kings Mountain HS

◼ Jacob Gill, three-star WR, 6-0, 170, Raleigh (Cardinal Gibbons HS)

◼ Trevion Cooley, three-star RB, 5-10, 200, Knightdale HS

◼ Miles Campbell, three-star TE, 6-3, 225, Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding HS)

◼ Keehawn Silver, three-star DE, 6-5, 255, Rocky Mount HS

◼ Gunnar Greenwald, TE, 6-5, 220, Satellite Beach, Fla. (HS)

◼ Zyun Reeves, DE, 6-7, 245, Kernersville (East Forsythe HS)

 And finally, here is a list of other players who confirmed their participation on Sunday through their social media accounts:

◼ A.J. Simpkins, QB, 6-3, 205, Charlotte (Charlotte Christian)

◼ Isaac Washington, DT, 6-3, 266 Pilot Mountain (East Surry HS)

◼ Jabril McNeil, LB, 6-4, 217, Raleigh (Sanderson HS)

◼ Brandon Johnson, CB, 5-10, 170, Newton (Newton-Conover HS)

◼ Jasiah Gathings, WR, 6-2, 172, Kernersville (Northern Guilford)

◼ Amaah Achina, DB, 6-1, 191, Greensboro (Northern Guilford)

◼ Kiylan Miller, DB/WR, 6-3, 170, Forest City (Chase HS)

◼ Isaiah Jones, WR, 6-1, 175, Durham (Riverside HS)

◼ Quincy Pugh, DE, 6-3, 235, Apex (Middle Creek HS)

◼ John Anderson, DB, 6-0, 175, Charlotte (Hough HS)

◼ Andreas Keaton, DB, 6-1, 180, Power Springs, Ga. (Hillgrove HS)

◼ Ja'Vion Griffin, WR/DB, 6-0, 175, Williamston (Riverside HS)

◼ Coleman Jeffcoat, WR, 6-3, 205, Charlotte (Mallard Creek HS)

 Travis Shaw, DT, 6-6, 320, Greensboro (Grimsley HS)

◼ Tyler Hoff, WR, 5-11, 165, Corneilus (Hough HS)

 ◼ Evan Garfield, WR, 6-3, 197, Conyers, Ga. (Salem HS)

 

