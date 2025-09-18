Ex-Texas Coach Urges Longhorns Fans to 'Pick Up' Arch Manning Amid Struggles
It's been a less-than-stellar start to Arch Manning's first full season as Texas's starting quarterback, and Longhorns fans are beginning to get restless. While Manning and the Longhorns prevailed 27–10 over UTEP in its third game of the season this past Saturday, Longhorns fans let their QB hear it as he came off the field following a particularly listless stretch on offense that included nine straight incomplete passes from Manning.
But at least one respected voice in the Longhorns universe doesn't believe that's the best course of action for the fanbase. Former longtime Texas coach Mack Brown, who spent 16 seasons with the program, spoke about Manning during the latest episode of The Stampede: A Podcast on the Texas Longhorns, recalling some of his own experiences from his coaching career before urging Longhorns fans to throw their support behind Manning as he endures these struggles.
"...When you're down, you pick him up," Brown said. "You don't boo quarterbacks who are struggling—this is such a wonderful fanbase. You should embrace Arch. We're so lucky to have him. Embrace this offense. Your job is to help pick him up. You don't beat him down. ... I always wondered why people boo and yell when you're doing bad. That's when we need you."
Brown, who accumulated the sixth-most wins all-time by a college football coach heading the programs at Tulane, North Carolina and Texas, knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful. And while it certainly won't be easy for a Texas fanbase to temper their high expectations, it might be warranted when it comes to Manning, who has maintained his belief that he'll look back at his play at the end of the season and see an improved version of himself, as well as the offense.
And in the meantime, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has a message for the fans in the lead-up to Saturday's game against Sam Houston.
"... Don't give up on us too quick," Sarkisian said Monday. "I think we got a pretty good team."
