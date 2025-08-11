Tom Brady Tells Tar Heels Players What to Expect in First Season With Bill Belichick
The college football season is just around the corner, meaning fans are closer than ever to getting their first look at the new era of Bill Belichick and North Carolina Tar Heels football.
Belichick’s jump to the college ranks was one of the biggest stories of the offseason, and his arrival at UNC is putting Tar Heel football under a spotlight it has seldom seen.
No one knows what it’s like to play under Coach Belichick better than Tom Brady, and appearing as a guest on The Joel Klatt Show while wearing a shirt from the anime series One Piece, the GOAT went through what players can expect in their first year of Belichick’s reign.
“What they’re going to get is the most prepared, the most hardworking coach that I’ve ever been around,” Brady said. “If you go to that school, you will be prepared to play at the next level. He’s going to teach you the right fundamentals, the right techniques. He’s going to have a high expectation for you, and you’re going to develop a lot.”
While Brady gave plenty of praise to Belichick, he also expressed curiosity as to how the coach would adjust to teaching players who were younger, less developed, and had less time at their disposal than professional athletes.
But every part of Brady sounds excited to see what the Belichick experiment looks like in North Carolina.
The Tar Heels start their season in primetime on ESPN on Monday, September 1 at home against TCU, with plenty more nationally televised games to come.