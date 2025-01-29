Longtime NC State Football Target Aiden Smalls Schedules Another Visit
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts became the first official Power Four suitor in the Aiden Smalls sweepstakes back in September 2023. And they've hosted him several times since.
Now, the Clayton High School (N.C.) junior, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound three-star quarterback who moonlights as a zippy point guard on the hardwood, has scheduled yet another Wolfpack visit. On Tuesday evening, Smalls advertised on social media that he is "excited to be visiting NC State this Saturday."
One of Smalls' first visits with the Wolfpack coincided with the program's 39-20 home win over archrival UNC in late November 2023. He returned a few months later before showing up on campus again in June. Plus, he attended NC State's 34-30 home loss to Wake Forest in early October.
Aiden Smalls hasn't named finalists in his recruitment. But as things stand, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine tags the NC State football recruiters as the frontrunner over Duke.
In his first season at Clayton after starring as a wide receiver for two years at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, Aiden Smalls completed 130 of his 214 pass attempts for 1,948 yards and 24 touchdowns while throwing only seven interceptions for his 10-2 squad. He racked up another 1,006 yards and 12 scores on 150 carries.
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack boasts two early 2026 pledges, including an in-state quarterback in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star Jacob Smith.
