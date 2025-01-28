Powerful In-State Defensive Lineman Receives NC State Football Offer
While visiting the NC State football program over the weekend, Ballantyne Ridge High School (N.C.) defensive lineman Damaad Lewis landed an offer from Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound three-star junior has now attracted over a dozen suitors at his relatively early juncture in his recruitment.
Lewis, a Charlotte native, currently checks in at No. 411 overall, No. 47 among defensive linemen, and No. 20 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. His offer sheet includes a couple of other ACC schools in Georgia Tech and Cal, not to mention a few from the SEC and another in-state program in Appalachian State.
Moreover, a member of the UNC football staff visited Damaad Lewis at his school on Tuesday.
He advertised his offer from the Wolfpack via the following post on social media after attending NC State's Junior Day:
As things stand, the 2026 NC State football class still contains only two early pledges in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz and Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith. They comprise the No. 47-ranked collection in the cycle, per 247Sports.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.