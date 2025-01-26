All Wolfpack

NC State Football Enters Fray for Coveted Ohio Tight End PJ MacFarlane

The NC State football staff is seeking its third 2026 recruiting win.

Lakota East High School (Ohio) tight end PJ MacFarlane, sitting No. 35 at his position in the eyes of 247Sports, is becoming a hot commodity in the 2026 recruiting arena. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound three-star's most recent new suitor is NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew.

He revealed his offer from the Wolfpack via the following post on social media:

Within the past three weeks alone, McFarlane has also racked up offers from Duke, Liberty, Cincinnati, Maryland, Pitt, Washington, Northwestern, and Virginia.

As a junior last season, MacFarlane recorded 40 receptions for 586 yards and eight touchdowns for a Lakota East squad that finished 7-4 overall. And he earned All-Greater Miami Conference First Team honors.

PJ MacFarlane is one of eight undecided 2026 tight ends on the Wolfpack wishlist.

For now, the two-deep 2026 NC State football recruiting haul ranks No. 46 overall in the country. Both pledges are three-star prospects in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz and Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith.

Following the Junior Day in Raleigh this weekend, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a few more prospects join the Wolfpack class in the coming days.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

