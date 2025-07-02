Longtime NC State Football Target Now 'Home' With Wolfpack
Crest High School (N.C.) safety D'various Surratt announced his pledge to the NC State football recruiters on Tuesday evening, ultimately choosing the Wolfpack over his three other finalists, all from the ACC, in the Duke Blue Devils, UNC Tar Heels, and Virginia Tech Hokies.
Afterward, the 6-foot, 180-pound Surratt, a top-tier three-star rising senior, confirmed the commitment to begin his college career in Raleigh by posting the following "I"M HOME" message on social media:
At No. 678 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, J'various Surratt became Dave Doeren & Co.'s highest-ranked prize to date in the class. Surratt checks in at No. 31 among the cycle's North Carolina prospects and No. 57 at his position nationally.
He received his Wolfpack offer back in January and has checked out the campus a few times since, including an official visit with the coaches less than a month ago.
The 13-deep 2026 NC State football collection now ranks No. 70 in the country, per 247Sports, but still sits at just No. 15 among the 17 ACC programs' hauls.
