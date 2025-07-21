EXCLUSIVE: Markel Aguirre Breaks Down North Carolina State Commitment Decision
Markel Aguirre is one of the standout commits in the class for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as he is a safety commit. He is one of the four total safety commits, as the class is wrapped up, likely at the position.
Aguirre has been committed since June 7th, and recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his recruitment and more.
"What really made me want to commit to NC State was the genuine love and connection I felt from the coaching staff from the start. They made me feel like a priority not just another name. When I visited the campus, the energy was different. It felt like home. The program has a culture built around hard work, discipline, and competing at a high level, and that’s exactly the kind of environment I wanted to be in. I see myself growing not just as an athlete, but as a man at NC State. They believe in me, and I believe in what they’re building," the talented commit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
There are multiple coaches who stood out in his recruitment, which led to his commitment.
"Coach Warren and Coach Doeren played a big role in my decision. He was consistent from Day 1. It wasn’t just about football with him; he cared about my future, my family, and who I am as a person. He kept it real with me throughout the whole process and never once tried to pressure me. That kind of honesty and connection built a lot of trust. He showed me exactly how I fit into their system and what the plan would be for me on and off the field."
The talented commit detailed why he is locking it down.
"Yes, I’m locking it down. Once I made the decision to commit to NC State, I meant that. I’m not the type to commit just for the hype. I committed because I’m 100% bought into what this program stands for. I want to focus on becoming the best version of myself and getting ready to come in and make an impact. I don’t need to keep looking around when I’ve already found the right place for me."
What makes Aguirre so important is the fact he is locked in, and looking for others to join him.
"Absolutely. If I believe in NC State, why wouldn’t I want other dogs to come with me? We’re trying to build something special here, and it takes more than one player to do that. I’m gonna talk to guys I respect, guys who I think can help us win, and let them know why I chose the Pack. At the end of the day, it’s about bringing in the right people who want to work, who want to win, and who want to be part of something real."
The talented commits wanted to leave off with a message to Pack Nation.
"My message to Wolfpack Nation is simple: you’re getting a hard worker, a loyal player, and someone who’s going to give it everything every time I put on that jersey. I’m coming in hungry and ready to compete. I appreciate all the love y’all have already shown me, and I can’t wait to be part of the Pack. Let’s make something special happen. Go Pack!"