EXCLUSIVE: Wolfpack Commit Tristen Hill Reassures His Commitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have landed multiple players in the 2026 recruiting class. This includes players from both the offensive and the defensive side of the football. One of the commits that they landed is Tristen Hill.
Hill is one of the better players in the class, and plays safety. The talented player currently attends Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Georgia, and is one of the many Georgia high school commits that they have. he committed to the Wolfpack over many schools, including the Duke Blue Devils, Louisville Cardinals, and others.
Hill recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack to detail his commitment updates and more.
"What made me commit to NC State was the family atmosphere and the vision the coaches have for me. From the moment I stepped on campus, I felt welcomed," said Hill who is a North Carolina State Wolfpack commit, when talking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his commitment decision.
The talented prospect has build a relationship with many different coaches. This includes one coach who has stood out in his recruitment process.
Coach Charlton Warren really stood out to me. He took the time to build a genuine relationship with me. He broke down how I would fit into the system, how they planned to develop me, and most importantly, he kept it real the whole time," said the NC State commit.
Is the talented recruit planning to keep his recruitment open at this time or is he planning on shutting his recruitment down?
"As far as shutting my recruitment down, I am 100% committed to the Pack."
There are many different important things that can be worth noting about a commit's duties. The commits will be working a job, not only staying committed half of the time. That job is peer recruiting, as many schools will encourage this to help them get the best of the best to campus. This is something Hill plans on doing to help the Pack get their guys.
"As far as peer recruiting I will definitely be trying my hardest to bring in some other dawgs with me."
The commit left off with a message to the North Carolina State fans who have kept up with his recruitment
"To the Wolfpack fans, get ready. I’m coming in ready to work, ready to represent the Pack with pride, and ready to give it everything I’ve got."