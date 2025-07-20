EXCLUSIVE: Tyreek Copper Details His North Carolina State Commitment Updates
Tyreek Copper is one of the better players in the Wolfpack's class in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He is a very talented player in the state of North Carolina, as he attends Kinston High School. Copper is one of the top wide receivers in the state of North Carolina, possessing considerable talent.
He recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his commitment
"I committed to NC State for multiple reasons. They produced many NFL players, which is where I want to be in 4 years, they have a great educational program, and they showed me and my family so much hospitality while on my official visit. It’s truly a brotherhood there and I’m excited to be a part of it," the North Carolina State Wolfpack commit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his commitment to the Pack.
There are many coaches who are outstanding in the program. He connected really well with two coaches on the staff.
"I’d say Coach Joker had the biggest influence on my decision because he made me feel special and wanted. He would have conversations with me about how bad he wanted me to be a part of their program and how much success I would have at State. Coach Doeren also played I big part in my decision. He made me and my family feel welcomed and treated us like we were already a part of the team. As a recruit, you can’t ask for a better coaching staff than NC State’s."
Is his commitment shut down at this time, or is he set to visit other programs?
"Yes sir, the moment I committed, I knew I was shutting down my commitment. There’s no point in my still communicating with other colleges if I’m where I want to be. There’s no place I'd rather be. I know that NC State is home for me."
There are many things that makes a commit so important. In this case the talented recruit will be peer recruiting, which is huge for the program.
"Yes sir. In fact, I’ve already been trying to persuade some people to join the pack. I want to be playing alongside some dogs who want to win, so I’ve been trying my best to get them to join me in State’s 2026 class."
He left off with a message to the fanbase.
"I want to say that I’m excited to be a part of the family. I’m ready to put on a show and perform in front of the Wolfpack fans. I’m looking forward to building relationships with them once I get there."