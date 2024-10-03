NC State Football Aims to Flip Boston College Commit
Jones County High School (Ga.) senior linebacker Zacari Thomas is now on the official 2025 NC State football offer sheet.
ALSO READ: Big In-State Recruit Advertises NC State Visit
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound three-star revealed the offer via the following post on Wednesday night, noting his chat with Wolfpack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and assistant director of recruiting LaFayette Stewart:
He verbally committed to Boston College back in June. But the sudden involvement out of Raleigh — the first new suitors Thomas has advertised since his decision day — suggests his pledge to the Eagles may be less than 100 percent.
Thomas ranks No. 1,135 overall, No. 112 among linebackers, and No. 123 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Judging by his recent rating bump and the following high praise from 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks in September, Zacari Thomas' stock has the potential to soar:
"You can clearly see his functional juice in pads on an 85-yard TD run early this campaign...Thomas owns a fairly large wingspan relative to his height, which combines with the promising two-way snaps and the off-ball linebacker projection to fuel his rise."
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts boast 17 commits from high school seniors. However, only two composite four-star prospects are on that list.
They currently rank No. 54 in the country and No. 14 in the ACC on the 2025 recruiting trail.
ALSO READ: Early NC State Target Set for Another Trip to Raleigh
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.