NC State Football Pledge Pulls Off Incredible One-Handed Catch

There's a reason Michigan is chasing NC State football recruiting prize Jamar Browder.

NC State football recruiting commit Jamar Browder
NC State football recruiting commit Jamar Browder / THOMAS CORDY/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK
At least for the moment, Santaluces Community High School (Fla.) wide receiver Jamar Browder is committed to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound three-star, a jumbo wideout who ranks No. 779 overall and No. 103 among Florida preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite but is due for a ranking bump, chose the Wolfpack over the likes of Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, and Appalachian State back in June.

But Michigan entered the fray with an offer in late September, leading to Browder's visit with the Wolverines a few days later.

And on Friday night, all it took was the following off-balance grab — fully extended and with one hand — to show why he's become a coveted prospect in the eyes of the Michigan football recruiting team:

Four games into his senior campaign at Santaluces Community, Jamar Browder has hauled in 20 catches for 358 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, the NC State football recruiters check in at No. 54 in the country on the 2025 trail, No. 14 in the ACC. The Wolfpack's 17-deep collection of verbal commits consists of two four-star talents, including Forest Hills High School (N.C.) standout wideout Jerel Bolder, and 15 three-stars.

Early Signing Day is now just under two months away.

