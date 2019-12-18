Patrick Matan signs with Wolfpack

Patrick Matan, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman from Gonzaga High School in Washington D.C. has become the lastest prospect to officially added to NC State's football recruiting Class of 2020.

A fundamentally sound young player who can fit in at either tackle or guard, his signing helps offset the unexpected 11th-hour loss of fellow OL prospect Austin Blaske late Tuesday night and the decision of four-star OT R.J. Adams to play for Kentucky rather than the Wolfpack.

Matan chose State over Maryland and ACC rivals Louisville and Pittsburgh, along with offers from other Power 5 schools.